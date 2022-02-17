Glass Packaging Market in North America - 73% of Growth to Originate from the US | Increasing Consumption of Beverages to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Glass Packaging Market in North America Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, O-I Glass Inc., Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Uhlmann Pac Systeme GmbH and Co. KGA, and WestPack LLC among others.

10+ – Including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, O-I Glass Inc., Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Uhlmann Pac Systeme GmbH and Co. KGA, and WestPack LLC among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others)

Application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others) Geographies: The US, Canada , and Mexico

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Glass Packaging Market in North America will grow by USD 3.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. The US will register the highest growth rate of 73% among the other regions.

Regional Market Outlook

The Glass Packaging Market in North America's share growth in the US will be significant during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The major driving factor for the glass packaging market in the US is the high consumption of alcoholic beverages in the country. According to Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), the US glass container industry manufactured 26.5 billion glass containers in 2019, and beer bottles accounted for almost 50% of glass container consumption in the US in 2020. Also, wine glass packaging producers constantly invent new designs to stay up with the newest trends. For example, in September 2020, Ardagh Group, Glass, North America, a business division of Ardagh Group and the domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US spirits market, confirmed a long-term supply agreement with Heaven Hill Brands, an independent, family-owned, and operated distilled spirits supplier, to manufacture premium spirits bottles in the US. The demand for glass containers from the alcoholic beverage industry will drive the demand for glass packaging in the US during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Glass Packaging Market in North America is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc - The company offers glass packaging products such as Glassy.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Glass Packaging Market in North America Driver:

Increasing consumption of beverages :

The increasing consumption of beverages is one of the key drivers supporting the glass packaging market growth in North America. Glass containers provide enhanced protection from external environmental factors and help preserve the flavor and aroma of the product for a long period. The increased use of single-serve containers, rising disposable income, and improved standards of living are augmenting the demand for glass beverage containers. The proliferation of distinct package sizes, the introduction of fresh products, and increased consumption of healthier drinks, and non-dairy milk alternatives, will drive the need for glass containers. This, in turn, will boost the growth of the glass packaging market in North America during the forecast period.

Glass Packaging Market in North America Trend:

Demand for sustainable packaging:

The demand for sustainable packaging is another factor supporting the glass packaging market growth in North America. Sustainable packaging will have a major impact on the purchasing decision of end customers during the forecast period and beyond. This is due to the growing consensus among consumers that packaging materials lead to more wastage and environmental pollution. Approximately one-third of the consumers think that some products are often over-packaged. Therefore, materials with the least environmental footprint are expected to have higher demand. In terms of the recyclability of packaging materials, glass stands at the third position after paper and metal. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Glass Packaging Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 73% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, O-I Glass Inc., Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Uhlmann Pac Systeme GmbH and Co. KGA, and WestPack LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

BA Glass BV

Gerresheimer AG

HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA

O-I Glass Inc.

Piramal Glass Private Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

Uhlmann Pac Systeme GmbH and Co. KGA

WestPack LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

