Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market- 43% of the market's growth from North America| Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Market Growth|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of the brain tumor diagnostics market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Jamaica are the key markets for brain tumor diagnostics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The report identifies the brain tumor diagnostics market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period. The market potential growth difference will grow by USD 177.66 million from 2021 to 2026.
For more insights on other revenue-generating regions, Read Free Sample Report
Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market: Increasing prevalence of brain cancer to drive growth
The rising prevalence of brain tumor diagnostics will influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. The number of cases has been on the rise in the recent years among different age groups. For instance, in 2020, around 0.7 million people in the US were living with a primary brain tumor, and approximately 85,000 people were diagnosed in 2021. The number of new cases of brain tumors is estimated to be approximately 4,400 every year in the UK. Furthermore, the huge unmet need caused by the rising prevalence of the disease are expected to increase the use of brain tumor diagnostics for the treatment. In addition, an increase in research and development and advances in technology by vendors. There were many advances in technology during the post-genomic era. These advances led to the development of technologies such as DNA sequencing, innovative biomarker discovery and drug delivery methods, in situ hybridization, chips and microarrays, mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, and capillary electrophoresis. These technologies help physicians detect and quantify specific DNA or RNA sequences and proteins for the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, thereby improving clinical outcomes. The gradual increase in the adoption of these technologies will eventually boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Want to know more about the drivers, trends, and challenges? View Report Outlook
Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market: Revenue-generating Segment Analysis
This market research report segments the brain tumor diagnostics market by Type (Imaging test, Biopsy, Molecular testing, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The imaging test segment will account for the largest brain tumor diagnostics market share in 2021. The report identifies the growing adoption of medical imaging to be one of the prominent factors for the growth of the market. Technological advances in medical imaging modalities act as a key factor augmenting the growth of the global medical imaging market. There is an increase in the need for digital medical imaging systems due to their significant benefits. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing has accelerated the speed and efficiency of medical imaging equipment. Key vendors are focusing on upgrading their imaging modalities with AI and cloud computing tools and software to increase the efficiency of their products and remain competitive in the market.
North America led the brain tumor diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The market in the region will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, with the US being the leading contributor. Medical facilities in the region, especially in the US, focus on personalized medicine. The governments of various countries in the region are trying to increase awareness about cancer diagnostics, including brain tumor diagnostics, and their role in early disease diagnosis and treatment. Many hospitals and clinics have started adopting these diagnostics, which has led to the launch of many new products in the market.
Get additional highlights on the contribution of each segment, Download a FREE sample
Key Queries Addressed:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will drive brain tumor diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the brain tumor diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the brain tumor diagnostics industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market
Related Reports:
Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 177.66 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Jamaica
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MDxHealth Group, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Imaging test - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Biopsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Molecular testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canon Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- MDxHealth Group
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.