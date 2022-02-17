Runway Of Dreams™ Foundation Announces A Fashion Revolution Adaptive Runway Show, debuting in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, announced today their upcoming Los Angeles runway debut. The one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled A Fashion Revolution is presented by Kohl's and will take place at NeueHouse Studios in Hollywood.
The evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear from leading brands such as presenting sponsor Kohl's, and other sponsors including Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride Rite. This will be the first time these brands will be showcasing their adaptive designs on the same runway in Los Angeles. LVMH has lent its support with Platinum Sponsorship of the fashion runway event.
"Hollywood is a place that's synonymous with making dreams come to life, and it seemed fitting that we bring Runway of Dreams to Los Angeles," says Mindy Scheier, Founder, and CEO of Runway of Dreams Foundation and Gamut Management. "As with all of our events, I'm hoping this groundbreaking runway show will shine a light on this underserved population, appeal for crucial change across the fashion industry, and reveal that inclusivity doesn't stop at size or race. Everyone deserves the right to look and feel good about themselves, and consumers deserve to have that access."
Runway of Dreams' fashion show will feature over 60 models with varying disabilities and differences, ethnicities, and backgrounds to showcase mainstream adaptive clothing and footwear options and highlight necessary changes needed in the fashion industry as a whole.
An additional moment to the Los Angeles show will debut adaptive products from four rising brands including No Limbits. The inclusion of these brands is important to Runway of Dreams' ethos of inclusivity, and to spotlight up-and-coming industry brands working toward changing the fashion industry.
Featured throughout the show are models from Gamut Management, the consulting and talent management company also founded by Mindy Scheier, in 2019, to exclusively represent people with disabilities.
Tickets and sponsorship packages for A Fashion Revolution are available for purchase on RunwayofDreams.org.
SOURCE Runway of Dreams Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.