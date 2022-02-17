Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 9x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist & Composer CHRIS POTTER on Wednesday March 2 at 7:30 P.M.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 9x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist, Composer & Bandleader CHRIS POTTER on Wednesday March 2 at 7:30 P.M. Chris Potter will perform with Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Double Bassist LARRY GRENADIER & Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer ERIC HARLAND as part of the Chris Potter Trio.

A world-class soloist, accomplished composer and formidable bandleader, GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist Chris Potter has emerged as a leading light of his generation. Most recently, Potter received two GRAMMY® Award Nominations in 2018 for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" ('The Dreamer is the Dream') & "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" - bringing his total number of GRAMMY® Award Nominations to nine. Chris Potter's impressive discography includes 23 albums as a leader and he has appeared as a sideman on over 150 albums.

"A saxophonist of inquisitive temperament and superhuman technique," raves THE NEW YORK TIMES.

"One of the most studied (and copied) saxophonists on the planet," states DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE.

"The Dreamer Is the Dream is a testament to Potter's composing as much as to his multi-reed instrumentality. He penned each of the compositions here and they all speak to a deeper sense of mortality, portrayed through lyricism and emotive performances. Potter's responsiveness as a leader shines through in the beautifully orchestrated work of this quartet. One of Potter's best to date," says ALL ABOUT JAZZ in reviewing Potter's Double GRAMMY® Award Nominated album 'The Dreamer is the Dream' (2018).

Chris Potter received a GRAMMY® Award for his work on Steely Dan's GRAMMY® Award-Winning album 'Two Against Nature'. Potter is also a 5x-Jazz Journalist Association "Tenor Saxophonist of the Year" Award-Winner (2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020) and has topped numerous Downbeat Magazine Critics Polls over the years.

"Chris Potter is one of the best saxophone players in the world and we look forward to having him perform on March 2 at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "To have such acclaimed jazz artists like Chris, Larry and Eric playing together at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club will make for a remarkable evening of jazz music. We foresee a truly unforgettable experience for our jazz audience."

Tickets for GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist, Composer & Bandleader CHRIS POTTER and his Acclaimed Trio on Wednesday March 2 at 7:30 P.M. can be purchased on Ticketmaster or the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows already includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 24 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 20 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 300+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.

Media Contact

Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club