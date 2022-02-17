Nova Scotia Welcomes Travelers to Canada in 2022 with a Tree Walk Opening, Historic Accommodations, and More

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located in eastern Canada and almost completely surrounded by the ocean, Nova Scotia is home to over 150 lighthouses, breathtaking National and Provincial Parks, and an abundance of fisheries that provide world class seafood. Now that the U.S./Canada borders are open to travel, visitors can find new accommodations and a bustling culinary scene, as well as year-round outdoor adventure in the fishing villages and parks that line the coast, from the South Shore to Cape Breton Island and beyond.

Scheduled to open in late 2022, the Ingonish Tree Walk at Cape Smokey Provincial Park, located along the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island, will soar 30 meters above the ground as North America's first and only tree walk. Travelers will find breathtaking views of the Cape Breton Highlands and Atlantic Ocean from the eight-person Cape Smokey Gondola, which opened in September 2021 and lifts visitors 320 meters to the top in four minutes. More upcoming developments for Cape Smokey include a brewery, restaurant, and accommodations.

In October 2021, a 14,000-square-foot Viewing Deck opened at the iconic Peggy's Cove for safe viewing of its world-famous lighthouse. The viewing deck is set into the rock to not overshadow the landscape while the rail guard is constructed with a steel knit pattern to resemble fish net. The fishing village of Peggy's Cove on the South Shore of Nova Scotia is known for its picturesque houses, wave-washed boulders, and active fishing community, while its lighthouse is one of the most photographed in the province.

Ten new oceanside yurts have been constructed in Guysborough on the eastern peninsula of Cheduabucto Bay, allowing guests to glamp in a vineyard. The Authentic Seacoast: Yurts in the Vineyard offer yurt accommodations that are fully furnished with BBQs, a private firepit and hot tub, and a skylight for stargazing. Guests can visit Authentic Seacoast's state-of-the-art distillery and brewery next door, rent bicycles or kayaks, or unwind in the seaside sauna.

White Point Beach Resort on the South Shore has long been one of the most popular vacation destinations in the province. New additions to their long list of amenities are the Lakeside Glomes. These intimate, inviting, private and romantic Glomes will be open year-round for guests to enjoy a unique and new experience with all the comforts of the resort. Created for couples, these will be ultimate grown-up getaway with personal hot tubs on each private deck.

The Senator is a historic 1895 Queen Anne building, located in the heart of Liverpool. It has been carefully renovated to preserve its traditional features while adding modern comforts. Each of the five luxury suites has a one-of-a-kind decor. Enjoy wood floors, spacious rooms, antique furnishings, stained glass windows, stylish lighting fixtures, and charming features like a 'turret' space.

Experience the unique flavours of Halifax's urban neighbourhoods on an all-inclusive walking food & drink tour by Curated Food Tours. Choose from tours such as The Best of Quinpool Road, the Halifax Pizza Crawl or the Downtown Halifax Seafood Tour. You will eat well, enjoy some beverages, have fun, and learn lots of cool stuff along the way.

About Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT):

This project has been made possible through funding provided by the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT). ACAT is a nine-member pan-Atlantic initiative comprising the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the four Atlantic Canada Tourism Industry Associations, and the four Provincial Departments responsible for tourism.

For more information on the four provinces, visit these websites or follow on social media:

New Brunswick

Web: http://www.tourismnewbrunswick.ca

Instagram: @DestinationNB

Twitter: @DestinationNB

Facebook: @DestinationNB

Nova Scotia

Web: http://www.novascotia.com

Instagram: @VisitNovaScotia

Twitter: @VisitNovaScotia

Facebook: @NovaScotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

Web: http://www.newfoundlandlabrador.com

Instagram: @newfoundlandlabrador

Twitter: @NLtweets

Facebook: @NewfoundlandLabradorTourism

Prince Edward Island

Web: http://www.tourismpei.com

Instagram: @tourismpei

Twitter: @tourismpei

Facebook: @tourismpei

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina Dolecki/Ashley Mindnich

Redpoint

212.229.0119

dolecki@redpointspeaks.com

mindnich@redpointspeaks.com

Media Contact

Ashley Mindnich, Redpoint, +1 (212) 229-0119, mindnich@redpointspeaks.com

SOURCE Nova Scotia