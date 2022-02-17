it.calibration from NTT DATA Business Solutions Now Available on SAP® Store as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio

BIELEFELD, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions announced today that its it.calibration solution is now available on the SAP®Store site and is part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the Life Sciences industry.

Jan Ammann, Global Head of Industry & LoB Collaboration at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: "Companies reap the benefits of using it.calibration immediately. The device calibration's quality forms the basis for further digitization en route to a smart factory. The inclusion of it.calibration in SAP's industry cloud for life sciences reiterates not only the quality of this product but also its strategic significance as a solution across all sectors. Reliable measurement data are an important success factor in the digitization process."

Available as a validated app on SAP Store, it.calibration can be used across all sectors wherever there is a need for the prompt availability of accurate measured data. it.calibration from NTT DATA Business Solutions automates tasks relating to the documentation of measuring device calibration processes. The native app for tablets running either the Apple iOS or the Android operating system connects to the SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA backend system via the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The results from the validation of thermometers, scales or other measuring devices can be recorded on the tablets and transferred to the SAP system quickly and easily.

"Industry cloud partner applications running on SAP Business Technology Platform complement our intelligent suite capabilities to drive tangible business outcome," Mandar Paralkar, Global Vice President, SAP Life Sciences.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These offerings complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. The solutions leverage SAP BTP, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. NTT DATA Business Solutions has worked with SAP to create offerings that meet a broad range of industry requirements to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

As an SAP global strategic service partner, NTT DATA Business Solutions works closely with SAP to help deliver the promise of an intelligent enterprise to customers across the industries. NTT DATA Business Solutions is doing this by combining its industry innovation with deep industry domain expertise, industry business services, integration content and accelerators.

SAP offers a comprehensive portfolio of industry cloud solutions. As a partner, NTT DATA Business Solutions delivers solutions that can simplify customer complexities while reducing risk and accelerating digital transformation in the Life Sciences industry.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

