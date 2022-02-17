Smarkets launches betting content site, Smarkets News

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarkets, one of the biggest betting exchange platforms in the world, has today launched a new content section of its website called Smarkets News.
Found at news.smarkets.com, Smarkets News brings together leading writers from the world of sport and politics to provide insight, betting tips, previews, and trends, with a focus on using key data from the Smarkets exchange, and its industry-leading odds, as a source of information.
The initial group of contributors features well-known writers on football, horse racing, golf, basketball, and more - including Robin Bairner, Brian Keogh, Liz Byrnes, and Mark Woods.
In-house Smarkets experts including tipster, Tom Collins, formerly of the Racing Post, and Head of Political Markets, Matthew Shaddick will also pen articles for the site.
Smarkets spokesperson, Adam Baylis said: "We are very excited to be bringing together so many great writers for a new betting content site that aligns with our mission for Smarkets - and its prices - to be a leading information source.
"Smarkets News will provide unique angles and fascinating trends from our wide range of sporting and political betting markets. Our exchange has the best odds in the world and we can't wait to welcome people to a content hub focused on the insight those odds provide."
news.smarkets.com will be regularly updated with topical articles that will be shared via the company's main Twitter handle @smarkets.
About Smarkets and SBK
- Founded in 2008, Smarkets is an award-winning, product-focused, sports betting company headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles and Malta.
- It was founded by a team of finance and software engineering professionals and is backed by Passion Capital, Deutsche Telekom and Susquehanna Growth Equity.
- Smarkets operates two main products - the Smarkets exchange, a sophisticated betting exchange platform, and SBK, a sportsbook app that delivers industry-disrupting odds by drawing prices from the exchange and presenting them in a sleek, sportsbook interface.
- The Smarkets platform processes billions of dollars of traded volume each year for customers across the company's licensed and regulated markets.
- For more information, visit smarkets.com, smarketshq.com, getsbk.com, news.smarkets.com.
Contact:
Email: press@smarkets.com
SOURCE Smarkets
