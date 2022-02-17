Digital Transformation Market Size Worth $889.8 Billion, Globally by 2028 at 11.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Transformation market accounted for USD 374.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 889.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Read Market Research Report "Digital Transformation Market (Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobility, & Social Media) For Banking And Financial Services, Telecom And IT, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Government, Manufacturing And Retails And Other Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028" By Zion
Market Research
The report analyzes and forecast digital transformation market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2020 along with forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the digital transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital transformation market on a global level.
The study provides a crucial view on the digital transformation by segmenting the market based on solution, deployment, vertical and region. All the solution, deployment and vertical segments of digital transformation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. In term of the solution, digital transformation market classified into cloud computing, big data, mobility and social media. Based on deployment digital transformation market is bifurcated into System on premises and hosted. Based on application, global digital transformation market is bifurcated into Government & public sector, transportation and logistics, telecom & IT , banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), automotive, retail, manufacturing and others. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for digital transformation market.
North America has dominated the retail digital transformation market thus far. Factors like growing online payment options and high Internet penetration have had an interesting role in increasing the demand of the digital transformation market within the region for retail digital information. Rising demand from small-sized firms and surging service sector everywhere the Asia Pacific are likely to power the charts of the digital transformation market.
Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/digital-transformation-market
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2020
USD 374.8 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 889.8 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 11.3% 2021-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2020
Forecast Years
2021 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
NICE Systems Ltd., Axis Communications, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. AB, McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd, Bosch Security Systems, and Morpho S.A.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/412?covid19=true
The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented as follows:
Digital Transformation Market By Solution Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)
- Cloud computing
- Big data
- Mobility
- Social media
Digital Transformation Market By Deployment Segment Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)
- On-premises
- Hosted
Digital Transformation Market By Vertical Segment Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Telecom and IT
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government
Digital Transformation Market By Region Outlook (2021-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/digital-transformation-market
List of Key Players of Biorationals Market
- NICE Systems Ltd.
- Axis Communications
- Honeywell Security Group
- Genetec Inc.
- EMC Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc. AB
- McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd
- Bosch Security Systems
- Morpho S.A.
Press Release For Digital Transformation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-digital-transformation-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
Smart Transportation Market: The global Smart Transportation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 65.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 285.18 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 23.01% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
Smart Home Market: According to the report, the smart home market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 billion by 2026 from USD 85.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Access Control Market: The global access control market is estimated for USD 7.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.50 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of Access Control Market will be 7.79 % from 2021 to 2028.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/access-control-market
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry:
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
SOURCE Zion Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.