RIMES appoints Renaud Larzilliere as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes today announces the appointment of Renaud Larzilliere as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. Renaud leads the sales engineering, implementation, client services and enterprise project management teams, and is a member of the Executive Committee. Renaud will continue to lead the Rimes technology group, of which he's been the CTO for the five years.
Brad Hunt, CEO at RIMES, said: "Renaud's proven leadership skills, combined with his extensive knowledge of our business made his appointment as COO an easy decision. In addition, Renaud's energy, enthusiasm and commitment to excellence will help us to accelerate the drive to deliver the best-in-class, next generation of data and analytics solutions and outstanding customer delivery services. I am excited to be working closely with Renaud as we take Rimes to the next level."
Renaud concluded: "I am looking forward to continuing to be an integral part of the Rimes journey. I am also privileged to be working with a highly motivated and collaborative leadership team that all share a commitment to excellence and positive change. Our clients are at the centre of everything we do, and the demand for quality, accurate financial data has never been greater. Rimes expertise and the strength of our relationships already sets the company apart, and there is a lot more to come. Watch this space."
About Rimes
Rimes provides transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions to the world's leading investors and asset managers. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we partner with our clients to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York, Rimes serves its global clients through offices in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific.
