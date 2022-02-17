8 Second PR 2nd Edition 2022 launches as Number 1 New Release in Public Relations Category on Amazon

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-Winning and Bestselling Author Liz H. Kelly announces her new 8-Second PR: New Public Relations Crash Course (2nd Edition, February 8, 2022) launched as the Number 1 New Release in the Public Relations Category on Amazon within the first week (as of February 15, 2022) based on sales. This updated book includes 20 new public relations strategies for a post-pandemic world with an emphasis on how to get national TV, print, radio and podcast interviews for your book, brand or business.

"Kelly's booked thousands of media interviews for PR clients, including CNN, CBS Health Watch, FOX News, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, NPR and more, making '8-Second PR' a go-to guide for anyone with a brand story to promote.", explains Bill Harrison, National Publicity Summit Co-Founder.

Readers will learn publicity tips and a proven 8-step process for how to get earned media interviews that are 3x more valuable than any paid ad! This 2nd edition includes new case studies and templates based on Kelly's Goody PR agency securing major media for clients on the TODAY Show, CNN, PBS, BBC World News, TIME, The Wall Street Journal, NPR Marketplace, Fast Company, Psychology Today, hundreds of local TV interviews, podcasts, columns and more.

Small Business Founder/CEO Mariya Palanjian (Roma Leaf and Globafly) explains how she got $50k in publicity from one TV interview after reading this book; "We can't thank Liz H Kelly enough for giving away her PR secrets in 8-Second PR. When we first started our new business Roma Leaf, my company could not afford to hire her PR agency, so Liz recommended reading her book instead…As a result of her 8-Second PR tips and examples of media pitches, we were able to land a feature TV interview on FOX 11 Los Angeles that was worth approximately $40,000 in Calculated Publicity Value, and contributed to an additional $10,000 in product sales. Trust me, read this book, take notes and share it with friends - because it is a gamechanger for brands!"

Brands, experts, authors, CEOs, small businesses, entrepreneurs, speakers and/or marketing professionals will love this "PR for Dummies" style book that includes new tips for how to:



Develop PR strategies that attract national interviews using the New Story Reinvention Chapter.

Brainstorm timely media hooks and talking points so reporters call you for interviews within 5 minutes!

Be a Great Guest with impactful soundbites so you get invited back. (New!)

How to measure media results and Calculated Publicity Value for TV interviews.

Get 30+ podcast interviews for 1 book or business. (New!)

Write compelling content that enhances your thought leader brand.

Create a Digital Press Kit with assets so you're ready when a reporter calls! (New!)

Maximize your author reach on Amazon via search, promotions and reviews. (New!)

PLUS - 8 updated PR Superpowers & Bonus Content Surprises! (New!)

WHERE TO BUY BOOK - AMAZON

8-Second PR - New Public Relations Crash Course (Feb 8, 2022)

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578349094?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

8-SECOND PR COURSES ONLINE on TEACHABLE

https://8-second-pr.teachable.com

ABOUT 8-SECOND PR BOOK

8-Second PR - New Crash Course in Public Relations (2nd Edition, Feb 8, 2022) includes 20 New Strategies and a Story Reinvention Chapter for a Post-Pandemic World! This updated publicity guide teaches you how to develop a Wow Story, relevant media hooks and powerful pitches to secure hundreds of interviews using a proven 8-step process. Readers will learn how to get their brand story covered by traditional media (tv, print, radio) and digital PR (podcasts, influencers, social media, videos, blogs) to increase credibility, brand awareness and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). With the average attention span of an adult now being 8 seconds (less than a goldfish), 8-Second PR 2nd Edition guides readers how to be clear, concise and compelling marketing messages, media pitches and interviews. For more information, follow @8SecondPR on Instagram and/or visit https://8SecondPR.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Liz H Kelly is the Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (8-Second PR) and Podcast Host (8-Second Branding), and Goody Business Book Awards Founder with 15+ years of experience promoting authors and brands with a WOW Story who are making a positive impact. Kelly loves connecting her client's stories to current headlines, and finding a story that moves audiences. As a published author, Kelly had over 500 media interviews (TV, radio, print and syndication) over 5 years for her first book about dating ("Smart Man Hunting"). Her work and books have been featured on CNN, Lifetime, USA TODAY, The Chicago Tribune, Thrive Global, KTLA, KNBC News, KABC News, BBC Radio, ESPN Radio, NPR and thousands of media outlets. Follow @LizHKelly and/or visit https://goodypr.com.



