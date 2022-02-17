Kuke to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 16, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") KUKE, a leading classical music service platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.
Kuke's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-902-4272
United States Toll Free:
888-346-8982
Mainland China:
4001-201203
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-905945
Conference ID:
Kuke Music Holding Limited
A replay of the conference call will remain accessible for one week after the live event by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
Access Code:
5339151
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.
About Kuke Music Holding Limited
Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in copyrighted classical music content in China, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing and subscription services to over 700 universities, libraries and online music platforms. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music learning system, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning.
Investor Relations Contact
Kuke Music Holding Limited
Email: Jane.zuo@kuke.com
