Trident University International DBA Graduate Explores the Power of Gratitude in Research Presentation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) graduate Dr. Sarah Ratekin presented research from her Doctoral Studies Project (DSP), "Gratitude as an Organizational Performance Lever."

This presentation was part of Trident's CORE webinar series and was hosted by Dr. Indira Guzman, Doctoral Studies Director in Trident's College of Business.

Dr. Ratekin's research sought to address the problem of average employee engagement at a consulting firm and how gratitude practices could impact the employee engagement level. The research was organized around two questions: how do intentional gratitude practices influence job satisfaction, and how can intentional gratitude practices be improved to increase job satisfaction?

The findings of Dr. Ratekin's research suggest that intentional gratitude practices contributed to increased job satisfaction, role confidence, and overall employee well-being at the examined firm. As a result of her analysis, Dr. Ratekin made multiple recommendations to the partner organization, which are to frame gratitude as a formal company value, encourage gratitude as a daily practice for everyone, make intentional gratitude visible internally and externally, and encourage clients to engage in intentional gratitude.

Dr. Ratekin has a wealth of industry experience focused on corporate culture and the employee experience. She is currently the Director of CareerBound and Undergraduate Student Engagement at the Krannert School of Management, Purdue University. She also serves as the Chief Happiness Officer at Happiness is Courage, Inc., where she channels her passion for creating positive employee experiences to help clients solve difficult engagement challenges.

She has been featured on dozens of podcasts speaking on the power of happiness in the workplace and in life, presented at conferences across North America, and facilitated numerous workshops on workplace excellence. Dr. Ratekin is a military veteran.

Dr. Ratekin graduated from Trident's DBA program in 2021. She also holds an MBA and Master of Science in Management from Western Governors University, and a Bachelor of Science from Ball State University.

Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.

