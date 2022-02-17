NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION EXPERTS TO SPEAK AT GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SUMMIT

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that several of its education leaders will be speaking at this year's EDUtech International Schools Summit 2022. Taking place online on 27 and 28 April, Nord Anglia's speakers include:

Dr Elise Ecoff , Group Education Director, joining the "Leadership for future-focused international education" panel at 17:00, 27 April, SGT (GMT +8)

, Group Education Director, joining the "Leadership for future-focused international education" panel at 17:00, 27 April, SGT (GMT +8) Mark Orrow-Whiting , Director of Performance and Innovation, joining the panel on "How technology continues to shape the delivery of education" at 14:30, 28 April, SGT (GMT +8)

, Director of Performance and Innovation, joining the panel on "How technology continues to shape the delivery of education" at 14:30, 28 April, SGT (GMT +8) Inderjit Dehal , Director of Quality and Professional Development, joining the "Future of assessment" panel at 16:30, 28 April, SGT (GMT +8)

More than 55 speakers and over 1,000 attendees are expected to attend the virtual event and hear leading educators share about the best strategies, technologies, and pedagogies for international schools.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're looking forward to sharing our experiences about developing and using classroom-based technology to improve learners' outcomes in 76 schools worldwide. It's a great privilege to be invited to take part in this year's EDUtech International Schools Summit, which celebrates the very best in international teaching and technology innovation."

Sharon Roessen, Managing Director, Asia and COO of Terrapinn, global events company and organisers of EDUtech Asia, said: "It's a pleasure for us to welcome speakers from Nord Anglia Education, a recognised leader in education technology, and hear more about how their schools around the world are inspiring the next generation by taking education to the next level."

EDUtech International Schools is an event for international school leaders, senior leadership teams, school owners and school groups to gather to discuss big picture topics such as leadership, development trends, student recruitment, professional development, tech-enabled education delivery, IT trends, and the future of assessments.

Register here to join the event and learn more about this year's panels, fireside chats, and interactive Q&A sessions. Registration is free for educators.

