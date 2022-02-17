Tannenbaum Helpern's Vincent J. Syracuse is the recipient of the 2022 Sanford D. Levy Professional Ethics Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is thrilled to announce that Vincent J. Syracuse is the 2022 recipient of the New York State Bar Association's Sanford D. Levy Professional Ethics Award. This award, created in 1982, annually recognizes an individual or institution that has made a significant contribution to the understanding of professional ethics. Previous recipients have included judges, distinguished law professors and attorneys.

Syracuse, a founding partner of Tannenbaum Helpern's Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice, has spent over fifty years raising the standard of ethics and civility in the practice of law. He is a former chair of the NYSBA's Commercial and Federal Litigation Section and is a member of the NYSBA's Committees on Attorney Professionalism and Continuing Legal Education. He has taught numerous continuing legal education programs on legal ethics and professionalism, including the NYSBA's highly successful program on ethics and civility which has educated thousands of lawyers on the importance of ethics and civility for over twenty years. Syracuse has been the principal author of the Attorney Professional Forum published in the NYSBA Journal since 2012 covering topics that govern and impact attorney professionalism as they practice law. These articles were published in a stand-alone 539 page book in August 2021 to serve as a guide for New York lawyers and judges for years to come.

A skilled litigator and mediator for commercial disputes, Syracuse is often called upon as an expert witness on various aspects of attorney professionalism. He handles malpractice cases involving law and accounting firms and has routinely consulted on ethical and professional responsibility issues.

On February 16, 2022 the Ethics Committee of the NYSBA honored Syracuse with the award virtually.

