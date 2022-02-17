Smart Grid technical professionals convene in-person, in London, in March 2022, to review the latest CIM implementations across the European power grid sector

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent research conducted by Smart Grid Forums indicates that the market for CIM enabled operational systems and tools is set to expand rapidly. Interviews with 30+ TSO and DSOs across Europe revealed that the majority of utilities are now placing CIM at the top of their new system procurement strategy and are unlikely to partner with suppliers whose products are not CIM-enabled in the next 2-3 years.

As a result, Smart Grid Forums have expanded the 3rd annual IEC CIM Week 2022 to a week-long in-person programme to facilitate more extensive information sharing and interactions between a fast-growing CIM ecosystem. Participants will come away with a thorough understanding of the fundamental building blocks of CIM, clarity on the cost-benefit, the business plan and the optimal implementation roadmap, as well as how they can secure CIM-enabled systems to ensure data privacy and remain compliant with their regulatory and legal obligations.

The event opens with a Fundamentals of CIM workshop on Monday 21st March 2022, to provide a comprehensive yet in-depth overview of the standard and its application within the TSO and DSO environments, as well as for wider energy market communication. The main 3-day conference and exhibition takes place Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th March and provides insights into 20+ utility case-studies on CIM implementations across a wide range of operational systems, for data exchange with new flexibility market players, and other critical infrastructure operators. Day 5 rounds off the event with a deep diving briefing into the security and privacy issues that must be addressed to drive CIM deployment to the next level.

PRORGAMME THEMESE INCLUDE:



ENERGY TRANSITION – examining the drivers for adopting CIM to facilitate extensive data sharing within the utility organisation, inter-utility, and with a range of new market players

REGULATORY DRIVERS – understanding how European regulation is evolving to boost the take-up of CIM by utilities and technology suppliers to strengthen the CIM ecosystem and market foundations

UTILITY BUSINESS CASE – clarifying the business case for CIM and determining the immediate and long-term benefits of committing long term investment in support of extensive CIM deployment

IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP – turning vision into practical reality through the effective planning of resource, project milestones and goals for CIM within TSO and DSO organisations

SPECIFICATION – overcoming the complexities of specifying CIM in the procurement of new operational systems and components

NAMING CONVENTION – navigating the implementation and operational challenges relating to variations in CIM naming conventions within a system of systems

SECURITY & PRIVACY – building in effective mechanisms to ensure data security and privacy when facilitating extensive data sharing with multiple departments, organisations, and industries

CIM FOR SCADA-EMS INTEGRATION – optimising the implementation of CIM in next generation SCADA-EMS systems integrated with a greater range of internal and external systems

CIM FOR SCADA-ADMS INTEGRATION – leveraging CIM to support the transfer of high-volume LV data for internal and external purposes

SUPPLIER INTEROPERABILITY – utilising the latest CIM testing tools and techniques to ensure effective conformance testing and validation of CIM integration for a variety of operational systems

CIM FOR GIS INTEGRATION – ensuring the smooth transfer of high-volume geospatial data across the wider utility organisation

CIM FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT – supporting the effective collection, analysis and reporting of high volumes of asset performance data across the power grid

CIM FOR WORK MANAGEMENT – ensuring accuracy and reliability of predictive resource allocation to improve bottom line efficiency

CIM FOR PROTECTION SYSTEMS – facilitating the real-time transfer of power system data to ensure high levels of grid protection in a renewables integrated grid environment

CIM FOR POWER SYSTEM ANALYSIS – ensuring the effective collation and utilisation of a range of power system performance data to support effective system planning and future network development

CIM FOR SMART METERS – supporting the effective sharing of customer data with a broader range of internal departments and external partners in the evolution to a more customer-centric utility environment

CIM FOR DEMAND SIDE – utilising CIM extensions to support effective demand side management of distributed energy resources, electrical vehicles, smart buildings and smart cities

CIM FOR GENERATION SIDE – utilising CIM extensions to support effective power generation in a more varied and complex generation ecosystem

CIM FOR MARKET TRADING – utilising CIM extensions to support effective electricity market trading

CIM & IEC 61850 – achieving CIM harmonisation with IEC 61850 to support the seamless transfer of data across the end-to-end power grid

CIM & BIM – interworking CIM and BIM to extend the energy landscape through smart construction

FUTURE CIM DEVELOPMENTS – identifying gaps in the CIM standard and prioritising the areas that will be addressed in the immediate and longer term to better support the energy transition

CIM SECURITY & PRIVACY – examining how the standard is evolving to support the security and privacy of sensitive data exchange in a variety of settings

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:



Paul Tomson , Lead User, DigSilent Power Factory - National Grid ESO

, Lead User, DigSilent Power Factory - National Grid ESO Mohammed Radi , Network Data Modelling Engineer - UK Power Networks

, Network Data Modelling Engineer - UK Power Networks Ewan Paton , Control Systems Architect - UK Power Networks

, Control Systems Architect - UK Power Networks Daniel Burke , Innovation and industry Liaison – SSEN

, Innovation and industry Liaison – SSEN Julio Perez-Olvera , Distribution System Engineer – SSEN

, Distribution System Engineer – SSEN Neil Meredith , Lead Solution Architect for Networks – SSEN

, Lead Solution Architect for Networks – SSEN Svein Olsen , Enterprise Information Architect- Statnett

, Enterprise Information Architect- Statnett Miguel Escribano Ródenas, Project Manager, Prediction and Coverage Models - Grupo Red Eléctrica

Robert Franke , Data Architect - 50 Hertz

, Data Architect - 50 Hertz Fabien Coutant , Data Governance Project Manager – Enedis

, Data Governance Project Manager – Enedis Cyril Effantin, Research Engineer - EDF R&D

Nicolas Buttaro , Performance Data Engineer - EDF Renewables

, Performance Data Engineer - EDF Renewables Anna Elgersma , Data Architect – Alliander

, Data Architect – Alliander Eduardo Santos , Security & Coordination Engineer – Coreso

, Security & Coordination Engineer – Coreso Martin Hviid Nielsen , Digital Advisor - Energi Norge

, Digital Advisor - Energi Norge Jayaprakash Ponraj , Senior Power Network Protection Specialist- Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company

, Senior Power Network Protection Specialist- Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company Varun Perumalla , Lead Architect Power Systems - California ISO

, Lead Architect Power Systems - California ISO Konstantin Gerasimov , Engineer, Grid Technology & Planning – EPCOR

, Engineer, Grid Technology & Planning – EPCOR Gary Ang Chee Kiong , Director - SP Group

, Director - SP Group Yang Feng , Technical Sales Lead for PSS® Network Model Management - Siemens

, Technical Sales Lead for PSS® Network Model Management - Siemens Tom Berry , System Architect – Schneider Electric

, System Architect – Schneider Electric Marellie Akoury, Senior Consultant Digital Grid Operations and Innovation Lead – DNV

Muhammad Babar, Consultant Digital Grid Operations – DNV

Alan McMorran , Director - Open Grid Systems

, Director - Open Grid Systems Michael Covarrubias , VP of Strategy and Solutions - Xtensible Solutions

, VP of Strategy and Solutions - Xtensible Solutions Chavdar Ivanov , Managing Director – GridDigit,

, Managing Director – GridDigit, Olivier Aine , Standardisation & Interoperability Manager - ENTSO-E

, Standardisation & Interoperability Manager - ENTSO-E Alex Walmsley , Senior Manager, Energy Systems Transition – Ofgem

, Senior Manager, Energy Systems Transition – Ofgem Florence Silver , Policy Manager – Ofgem

, Policy Manager – Ofgem Mark Ossel , Senior VP – Networked Energy Services & Board Member – OSGP Alliance

