AuntMinnieEurope.com announces winners of EuroMinnies 2022 radiology awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnieEurope.com, part of Science and Medicine Group, today announced the winners of this year's EuroMinnies awards recognizing excellence in European radiology.
The winners of this year's awards come from a variety of European countries and demonstrate the major advances being made in medical imaging across the continent. Of the four awards representing individuals, all four winners come from different countries.
Now in their fourth year, the EuroMinnies awards are presented in nine categories:
- Most Influential Radiology Researcher
- Most Effective Radiology Educator
- Radiology Rising Star
- Most Influential Radiographer
- Most Significant News Event in European Radiology
- Scientific Paper of the Year
- Best New Radiology Device
- Best New Radiology Software
- Best New Radiology Vendor
"We're pleased that this year's EuroMinnies awards represent such a broad range of European radiology," said Philip Ward, editor in chief of AuntMinnieEurope.com. "These individuals, products, and research studies truly represent the cutting edge of global medical imaging."
Winners of the EuroMinnies awards can be viewed on AuntMinnieEurope.com.
