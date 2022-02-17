Dr. Vivian Lyon, CIO of Plaza Dynamics, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

Dr. Vivian Lyon, CIO of Plaza Dynamics, a managed Security, Cloud, and Technology Solutions provider, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Dr. Lyon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Vivian Lyon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Lyon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Dr. Lyon will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Dr. Vivian Lyon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am delighted and honored to be a part of the elite Forbes Technology Council. I look forward to collaborating with fellow like-minded security and technology leaders and sharing my insights, knowledge, experiences, and expertise in a variety of areas including Cyber Security, Cloud Computing Solutions, and Software Engineering with the readers and followers of Forbes.com" said Dr. Vivian Lyon, CIO at Plaza Dynamics."

ABOUT PLAZA DYNAMICS

Founded in 1998, Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Plaza Dynamics serves businesses locally, nationally, and globally with a fast, friendly, and extensive portfolio of professional managed security, IT services & support, cloud solutions, and custom application development while championing research around digital transformation, artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives. Plaza Dynamics helps businesses stay focused on what's important by delivering security, integrity, availability, mobility, and digital transformation initiatives that lower cost, drive growth, increase productivity, maximize profitability, improve efficiency, promote trust, and minimize risk. To learn more, visit Plaza Dynamics, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

