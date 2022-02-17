Gold Fields Limited - Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) GFI GFI announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2021 of US$789m (US$0.89 per share). This compared with profit of US$723m (US$0.82 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2020.
A final dividend number 95 of 260 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 March 2022, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 470 SA cents per share(gross).
Full results are available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com
Media Enquiries - Ghana
Emma Morrison
Tel: +233 (0) 302 770189
Mobile: +233 (0) 241 391466
Email: Emma.Morrison@goldfields.com
Investor Enquiries
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel +27 11 562 9775
Mobile +27 82 312 8692
Email Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel +27 11 562 9849
Mobile +27 72 493 5170
Email Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media Enquiries
Sven Lunsche
Tel +27 11 562 9763
Mobile +27 82 260 9279
Email Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani #, P J Bacchus†, T P Goodlace, J E McGill^, S P Reid^, P G Sibiya, Y G H Suleman
^Australian, †British, #Ghanaian, ** Executive Director
Company Secretary: Anrè Weststrate
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
SOURCE Gold Fields Limited
