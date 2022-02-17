VEON announces a RUB 30 billion (c.USD 400 million) seven year term loan with VTB Bank

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. VEONVEON)), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that VEON Finance Ireland Designated Activity Company, a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. has successfully entered into a new RUB 30 billion (approximately USD 400 million1) seven-year term loan with VTB Bank. The loan is guaranteed by VEON Holdings B.V.

The RUB 30 billion VTB Bank facility has a seven-year amortising tenor and is fully floating. The proceeds from this facility will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing of intercompany loans to PJSC VimpelCom.

Serkan Okandan, VEON's Chief Financial Officer, said: "This new facility further improves the Group's capital structure, extending the maturity of our debt portfolio."

1Based on USD/RUB=75.06

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding VEON's financial position and capital structure. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

