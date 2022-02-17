VEON announces a RUB 30 billion (c.USD 400 million) seven year term loan with VTB Bank

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. VEONVEON)), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that VEON Finance Ireland Designated Activity Company, a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. has successfully entered into a new RUB 30 billion (approximately USD 400 million1) seven-year term loan with VTB Bank. The loan is guaranteed by VEON Holdings B.V.
The RUB 30 billion VTB Bank facility has a seven-year amortising tenor and is fully floating. The proceeds from this facility will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing of intercompany loans to PJSC VimpelCom.
Serkan Okandan, VEON's Chief Financial Officer, said: "This new facility further improves the Group's capital structure, extending the maturity of our debt portfolio."
1Based on USD/RUB=75.06
Disclaimer
This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding VEON's financial position and capital structure. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
Contact Information
VEON
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com
+31 20 79 77 200
SOURCE VEON Ltd
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.