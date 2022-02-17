Special Issue of Adult Literacy Education Journal Features Research on Online Learning, Technology Integration, and Digital Literacy

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the United States, announces the release of Volume 4, Issue 1, of the online research journal Adult Literacy Education: The International Journal of Literacy, Language, and Numeracy.

This special issue of the journal, "Online Learning, Technology Integration, and Digital Literacy in Adult Language and Literacy Education," was guest edited by Jen Vanek of World Education. When Vanek put out the call in for articles in 2019, no one knew how relevant the topic of digital technologies in adult education would become with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The articles in this issue provide relevant information and guidance related to understanding how an adult learns online and how to effectively and efficiently teach in the digital space.

Adult Literacy Education is a peer-reviewed, free, online research journal published twice per year. The purpose of the journal is to publish research on adult basic and secondary education and transitions to career and college. Research will reflect best practices in adult education in order to inform practitioners, researchers, policy makers, and funders.

ProLiteracy produces this journal in partnership with Rutgers University. The journal editors—Alisa Belzer, Amy Rose, and Heather Brown—are seasoned researchers. "ProLiteracy is proud of our partnership with this outstanding editorial team to produce this special issue of Adult Literacy Education, a true peer-reviewed research journal. The theme of digital technology is timely and offers an opportunity to generate more knowledge about best practices across the adult literacy field," says ProLiteracy President and CEO Mark Vineis.

The Adult Literacy Education journal is available at https://www.proliteracy.org/ALE-Journal. Author guidelines and a submission form are available for writers to submit research manuscripts for consideration in future issues of the journal.

This journal is part of ProLiteracy's expanded initiative to conduct and share primary and secondary research with a wide adult-education audience in the United States and internationally.

About ProLiteracy

ProLiteracy is the largest member-based adult literacy and basic education nonprofit organization in the nation. ProLiteracy has been the leader in adult literacy content development, programs, and advocacy for more than 60 years. ProLiteracy works with its member organizations to help adults gain the reading, writing, math, English, and digital skills they need to be successful. ProLiteracy advocates on behalf of adult learners and the programs that serve them, provides instructor training and professional development, and through its publishing division, New Readers Press, creates and distributes materials used in adult literacy and basic education classrooms. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states and works with 21 nongovernmental organizations in 35 developing countries. For more information, visit ProLiteracy.org. You can follow ProLiteracy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

