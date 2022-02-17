Joseph C. Younce's newly released "Miracles of Blue Ridge Mountain" is an action-packed treasure hunt that leads to unforeseen rewards

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miracles of Blue Ridge Mountain": a gripping tale of challenges, faith, and courage. "Miracles of Blue Ridge Mountain" is the creation of published author Joseph C. Younce, a loving husband and father who served with the United States Air Force and has a passion for the outdoors.
Younce shares, "If you love the thrill of a treasure hunt, then this story will take you on one wild ride—gold and silver and also treasures of the heart. Put yourself in Billy's shoes, and get ready for a wild, wild adventure. With love, respect, and honor, he has it all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph C. Younce's new book will delight and entertain as readers race to see what awaits Billy and his family.
Younce's love for adventure and the outdoors is apparent within the pages of this exciting flagship novel.
Consumers can purchase "Miracles of Blue Ridge Mountain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Miracles of Blue Ridge Mountain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
