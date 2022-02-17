Leona Sokolova's new book "Wellness Manual" is an effective guidebook that aims to bring out the inner vitality of every reader out there

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leona Sokolova, a Certified Holistic Health Counselor, a member of the American Association of Drugless Practitioners; has completed her new book "Wellness Manual": a comprehensive manual on how to obtain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The main goal of this piece is to inspire people to possess and maintain a positive outlook in life, eat well, and feel great at any age.

Sokolova shares, "Wellness Manual" examines health and wellness from a holistic perspective. Everyone has a story of finding themselves. "Wellness Manual" can contribute to your story, your wellness, your success, your well- being, and your balance.

It is a step-by-step process of introspection in order to achieve radiant health and maintain it. During the process you get to explore your life from a new and unique perspective. It is all about getting to know yourself better in terms of positivity, gratitude, happiness, simplicity, nutrition, exercise, and more. Also, it is a friendly reminder about the simple and useful tools within our reach. These tools are not new. They are rooted in ancient healing philosophies from the East and the West.

"Wellness Manual" simplifies timeless methods of mind-body balance. It provides you with conscientious remarks. They can help facilitate healthy lifestyle changes."

Published by Page Publishing, Leona Sokolova's amusing volume proves that looking good and feeling good are intertwined. The author believes that happy attracts happy and that we can be transformed for the better through gratitude, positivity, generosity, nutrition, and exercise.

Through the publication of this book, she hopes to inspire people and bring out the best version of themselves.

Readers who wish to experience this enlivening work can purchase "Wellness Manual" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing