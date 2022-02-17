L. J. Angel's newly released "Princess Brooklyn's Journey" is a heartfelt tale of a loving mother and daughter faced with a painful diagnosis

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Princess Brooklyn's Journey": a potent tale of love, grief, and unending faith. "Princess Brooklyn's Journey" is the creation of published author L. J. Angel, a loving wife and mother who has served the community as an elementary school teacher for the past twenty-six years.
Angel shares, "Princess Brooklyn was a beautiful, happy little girl with a loving mommy who cared and supported her through all of life's different journeys. Her mommy loves her through many important events in life like riding a horse for the first time, going to kindergarten, and heading off to middle school. Brooklyn loved all of the things that little children do—horses, the farm, and school—until one day, when tragedy struck. Brooklyn's mom is forced to come to terms with letting go and loving her little girl through good times and bad."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. J. Angel's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a mother's love.
Angel shares in hopes of helping others lean into their faith during the trying times and to rejoice in God's love and promise of the future.
Consumers can purchase "Princess Brooklyn's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Princess Brooklyn's Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
