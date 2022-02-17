Lou Colombo's newly released "The Story of Wally and Paul" is an engaging tale of an unlikely pair of friends that imparts an important message

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of Wally and Paul": a heartfelt tale of friendship, honor, and perseverance. "The Story of Wally and Paul" is the creation of published author Lou Colombo, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather who is a WWII and Korean conflict veteran. Colombo's career federal positions have included working as a congressional staff member and working in the Department of State and in Foreign Service. Now ninety-five years old, he enjoys retirement in North Carolina.

Colombo shares, "The Story of Wally and Paul is about a young boy befriended by a bluebird. Wally learns the value of working hard to achieve a goal, with his friend Paul on his shoulder. Wally faces challenges and successes until one day he learns his feathered friend can't live forever. A feel-good ending brings a new friend to Wally; Paulette arrives just in time for his big competition. The Story of Wally and Paul inspires hard work and perseverance and reflects on the natural cycle of life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lou Colombo's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the world of Wally and Paul.

With an engaging tale and vibrant imagery, Colombo shares in hopes of engaging the imaginations of juvenile readers from any background.

