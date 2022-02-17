Lou Colombo's newly released "The Story of Wally and Paul" is an engaging tale of an unlikely pair of friends that imparts an important message

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of Wally and Paul": a heartfelt tale of friendship, honor, and perseverance. "The Story of Wally and Paul" is the creation of published author Lou Colombo, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather who is a WWII and Korean conflict veteran. Colombo's career federal positions have included working as a congressional staff member and working in the Department of State and in Foreign Service. Now ninety-five years old, he enjoys retirement in North Carolina.
Colombo shares, "The Story of Wally and Paul is about a young boy befriended by a bluebird. Wally learns the value of working hard to achieve a goal, with his friend Paul on his shoulder. Wally faces challenges and successes until one day he learns his feathered friend can't live forever. A feel-good ending brings a new friend to Wally; Paulette arrives just in time for his big competition. The Story of Wally and Paul inspires hard work and perseverance and reflects on the natural cycle of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lou Colombo's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the world of Wally and Paul.
With an engaging tale and vibrant imagery, Colombo shares in hopes of engaging the imaginations of juvenile readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "The Story of Wally and Paul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Story of Wally and Paul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.