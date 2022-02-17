Timothy Wright's newly released "Maddy's Very Bad Day" is a charming tale of a young girl finding it difficult to balance devotion to God and time with friends

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maddy's Very Bad Day": a powerful message of faith for young readers. "Maddy's Very Bad Day" is the creation of published author Timothy Wright.
Wright shares, "Once again with this story I want the reader to be able to relate to what kids feel and struggle with in life. I also want them curious about how real is God and His word.
"Maddy is clearly a leader in this series of books, but in this book at first she feels like a failure. As she sees her unfaithfulness in obeying God, she discovers God is still faithful to her. She has learned something new about God that will impact her the rest of her life—a new side of His love when she discovers God even loves her on her very bad days. This will allow Maddy to always run to God no matter how she feels, knowing He will always be there. This book will speak to our children's hearts and minds the same way God speaks to us, as we are all learning to come to him as little children."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Wright's new book will offer parents, guardians, and educators an opening to discuss the importance of faith with the children in their charge.
Wright's story touches on several important lessons that will encourage young readers to lean on their faith and follow their heart.
Consumers can purchase "Maddy's Very Bad Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Maddy's Very Bad Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
