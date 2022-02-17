Carol Winch's newly released "Words of Inspiration" is a hopeful collection of poetry intended to encourage and uplift

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Words of Inspiration": a delightful collection of inspiring poems. "Words of Inspiration" is the creation of published author Carol Winch.

Winch shares, "Have you ever been fearful? Do you worry excessively? Have you ever been angry or unwilling to forgive? Have you ever lost a loved one or been in a serious medical situation? Have you ever wondered if God was there or understood what you were going through? I know I have. I think if we're honest, all of us have experienced one or more of these circumstances at some time in our lives.

"Are you in need of encouragement or love? Have you ever needed that special card or verse for a wedding or baby shower? Do you ever just want to say thank you and offer praises to the Lord? Do you need a card for Christmas or Easter? These writings cover a whole range of subjects. They address all these questions plus a lot more.

"They have been taken from my own life experiences and have been helpful and encouraging to many. These messages have touched many people with just what they needed to hear at a time when they needed it the most.

"My prayer is these words will meet you where you are and encourage and inspire you to persevere through all the challenges that life throws at you. I pray that through everything you experience, these words will lift you up and give you hope. Above all my hope is that these words will lead you to the God that I love and serve and that you'll know you are never alone and that you are forever loved."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Winch's new book will encourage and inspire as readers explore the faith-based messages found within.

Winch draws from a wide range of personal experiences to express joyous faith and careful sentiment for readers of any background.

Consumers can purchase "Words of Inspiration" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Words of Inspiration," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing