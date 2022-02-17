Rachel Vanderwood's newly released "Underneath the Willow Tree" is a charming tale of learning to value the things that make one unique

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Underneath the Willow Tree": a sweet tale of friendship and family connections. "Underneath the Willow Tree" is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, "Feeling frustrated at home having to share his time and toys with his two younger sisters, Owen happily ventures to spend the summer on his grandmother's farm. He arrives with an eagerness to explore and navigate his summer home and reconnect with old friends, hoping to forget what was troubling him at home.
"Throughout the summer, Owen and his friends encounter other children, different from them in various ways. Curious to learn more about them, Owen turns to his grandmother for support. Will Owen learn to accept the differences of the other children, and more importantly, will his friends agree to accept them too? Take an imaginative journey with Owen and his friends as they explore what everyone has to offer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood's new book will charm readers as they enjoy an imaginative adventure on the farm.
Vanderwood offers juvenile readers important lessons and a vibrant adventure within the pages of this enjoyable fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Underneath the Willow Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Underneath the Willow Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.