Rachel Vanderwood's newly released "Underneath the Willow Tree" is a charming tale of learning to value the things that make one unique

"Underneath the Willow Tree": a sweet tale of friendship and family connections. "Underneath the Willow Tree" is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.

Vanderwood shares, "Feeling frustrated at home having to share his time and toys with his two younger sisters, Owen happily ventures to spend the summer on his grandmother's farm. He arrives with an eagerness to explore and navigate his summer home and reconnect with old friends, hoping to forget what was troubling him at home.

"Throughout the summer, Owen and his friends encounter other children, different from them in various ways. Curious to learn more about them, Owen turns to his grandmother for support. Will Owen learn to accept the differences of the other children, and more importantly, will his friends agree to accept them too? Take an imaginative journey with Owen and his friends as they explore what everyone has to offer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood's new book will charm readers as they enjoy an imaginative adventure on the farm.

Vanderwood offers juvenile readers important lessons and a vibrant adventure within the pages of this enjoyable fiction.

