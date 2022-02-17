Chuck Wolfinbarger's newly released "Bible Steps" is an engaging devotional that offers readers a manageable daily section for study

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bible Steps": an articulate and informative approach to Bible study. "Bible Steps" is the creation of published author Chuck Wolfinbarger, the pastor of the Vineyard Community Church in Franklin, Ohio, for over thirty years. He was educated at Georgetown College (BA) and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (M. Div.).
Wolfinbarger shares, "The Bible is a hard book to understand when you first start reading it. Bible Steps is written as a daily devotion that will help introduce you into the story line of this great book. Each day is a step in that direction. So from Genesis to the book of Revelation, we will discover the story of God's love for humanity. We will start with creation and go to the cross discovering God's plan for His creation. We will end with God and people dwelling together in a new heaven and a new earth. So let me encourage you to begin this great journey of faith that will lead you into a love for this wonderful book we call the Holy Bible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Wolfinbarger's new book is a helpful tool for believers seeking a deeper understanding of God's word.
Wolfinbarger draws from a lifetime of dedicated faith in hopes of helping others on their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase "Bible Steps" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bible Steps," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.