Tommy Hawk's newly released "Here Comes Old Charlie: Turning Stones into Apples on the Old Gravel Road" is a moving story of unconditional love

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Here Comes Old Charlie: Turning Stones into Apples on the Old Gravel Road": an inspiring and heartfelt story of love. "Here Comes Old Charlie: Turning Stones into Apples on the Old Gravel Road" is the creation of published author Tommy Hawk, a native of Southern Ohio who formerly traveled as a Country and Western recording artist for many years.

Hawk shares, "What a beautiful and arresting story. In its utter simplicity, it declares and lays bare the unconditional love of the Father. Your words are so wonderfully simple. The one who believes that the truth of life in Christ is a mess of complicated rules and self-dedication will feel they are free-falling into life in the simplicity of these pages and the truth they contain. Thank you for writing it and quoting me. May it reach the multitudes. Blessing is on you and this little book. —Malcolm Smith, Unconditional Love International, malcolmsmith.org

"About everyone can relate to having an Old Charlie in their life. It could be a grandmother or a grandfather. Charlie was my first contact with unconditional love, and it took place in Ohio's Appalachian hills. I love the second spring, the beautiful colors of autumn, and the leaves taking on the beauty of flowers as the wind caresses my face, whispering, spring will be here before you know it. The heart of spring reminds me of the beautiful heart of a senior citizen we called Old Charlie. He unconditionally loved five naughty children who lived and worked on a tobacco farm along an old gravel road. He traveled in an old two-wheel lopsided cart, pulled by a grayish-white horse named Rocky. After enjoying this true story, you will agree most people can relate to having an Old Charlie in their life.

"Remembering the loving heart of this wise gentleman became my motivating force in writing this book. I am presenting this incredible truth and revealing two life-giving treasures that guarantee a more enjoyable now and an encouraging outlook for tomorrow. Every parent or grandparent should make this a gift to your children and grandchildren; we all need to know we are unconditionally loved. —Tommy Hawk, Convention Speaker, Author, Pastor, Bible Teacher, Tommyhawkministries.com"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Hawk's new book will draw at the heartstrings and inspire the soul.

Hawk shares a heartfelt story of faith, love, and the unexpected people one meets along the way that shape them in unseen ways.

