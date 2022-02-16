Online Doctor Consultation Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online doctor consultation market is expected to grow by USD 3.80 billion from 2019 to 2024, at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for the online doctor consultation market in the region. Europe had the largest market share in the online doctor consultation market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region.

Online doctor consultation market - Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases to drive market



The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, especially respiratory diseases, is driving the demand for devices that protect people across the globe, thereby reducing the mortality rate from these diseases. COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus disease, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome are examples of such respiratory diseases. The incidence of COVID-19 has increased significantly across the globe. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is responsible for COVID-19. For instance, according to the data published by the CDC on April 20, 2020, the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 and the deaths associated with this disease were 2,414,098 and 165,153, respectively, around the world. Person-to-person transmission is one of the key factors associated with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among people across the globe. The likelihood of the transmission of this disease can be reduced or prevented if people stayed home. Governments around the world have enforced various versions of lockdown. For instance, countries such as India, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, and the UK have implemented mass quarantines. Patients are largely being told to stay home, especially when they feel unwell to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in doctors' offices. In such situations, online doctor consultation services can mitigate the risk of unnecessary exposure during pre-screening and ensure continuity of care to patients without compromising the speed and quality of care.

Some of key Online Doctor Consultation Players:



The online doctor consultation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies including:

American Well Corp.

Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

Dictum Health Inc.

Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Teladoc Health Inc.

Vidyo Inc.

Online Doctor Consultation Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Services - size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Doctor Consultation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Doctor Consultation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Well Corp., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Dictum Health Inc., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., Doctor On Demand Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Teladoc Health Inc., and Vidyo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

