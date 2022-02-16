Online Grocery Market in India: By Product and Payment Mode | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report | Segment Forecasts 2022-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Grocery Market value in India is set to grow by USD 4.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 20.52% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Food Products segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key segments of Online Grocery Market in India

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The online grocery market share growth in India by the food products segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2022-2026 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online grocery market size in India.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Online Grocery Market in India Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Fiora Online Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, SPAR International, and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. among others.

10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Fiora Online Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, SPAR International, and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (food products and non-food products) and Payment mode (online and cash on delivery)

Vendor Insights-

The online grocery market in India is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers grocery items through online medium that includes rice, wheat, flour, oil, ghee, almonds, groundnuts, foxnuts, jaggery and several other products used in daily life, under the brand name of Amazon.

The company offers grocery items through online medium that includes rice, wheat, flour, oil, ghee, almonds, groundnuts, foxnuts, jaggery and several other products used in daily life, under the brand name of Amazon. Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd- The company offers grocery items that includes instant food, snacks, beverages, dairy products, bakery items, edible oil and many more products in packaged form, under the brand name of Flipkart.

The company offers grocery items that includes instant food, snacks, beverages, dairy products, bakery items, edible oil and many more products in packaged form, under the brand name of Flipkart. Future Group- The company offers grocery items that includes sugar, salt, lentils, rice, edible oil, dry fruits and several other products which gets delivered at any point of the day as per the requirement- under the brand name of EasyDay.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Retail Market by Distribution channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The retail market share in Vietnam is expected to increase by USD 82.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Online Grocery Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.74 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.20 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Fiora Online Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, SPAR International, and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Payment mode

Market segments

Comparison by Payment mode

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cash on delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Payment mode

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Fiora Online Ltd.

Future Group

Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

SPAR International

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-market-in-india-by-product-and-payment-mode--market-size-share--trends-analysis-report--segment-forecasts-2022-2026-301482848.html

SOURCE Technavio