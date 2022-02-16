US ECOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of US Ecology, Inc. - ECOL

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of US Ecology, Inc. ECOL to Republic Services, Inc. RSG. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of US Ecology will receive only $48.00 in cash for each share of US Ecology that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
