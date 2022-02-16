BESPOKE HOLIDAYS BEGIN AGAIN: Luxurious Bubble Quarantine Package at The St. Regis Bali Resort

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 2 years, direct international flights to Bali have finally resumed and tourist visa is now permitted. Start a vacation at The St. Regis Bali Resort with the mandatory self-quarantine in the exquisite setting of Suites, Villas and Residences. Each accommodation serves as the perfect sanctuary to refresh and rejuvenate. This luxurious ''bubble quarantine'' allows guests to explore the resort's 2.5-hectare designated quarantine area, including the beach and tropical gardens. Indulge in Bali's natural beauty at the island's best address while experiencing bespoke service, including the signature 24-hour St. Regis Butler Service where the needs of every guest are understood and addressed.
For guests choosing to dine in a restaurant setting, the elegant King Cole Bar offers a relaxed ambiance with richly handcrafted Balinese teak wood and intricate Indonesian artifacts. Engaging wellness activities are available, such as mat pilates and circuit training exercise, as well as indigenous activities such as making canang sari, the iconic daily Balinese offering.
Available accommodations:
St. Regis Suite: 92 sqm 1-bedroom Suite – spacious indoor living with private terrace.
St. Regis Pool Suite: 189 sqm 1-bedroom Suite – spacious indoor living with an extensive outdoor space and a lush private garden featuring a plunge pool with jacuzzi and gazebo.
Strand Villa: 604 sqm 1-bedroom Villa – extensive indoor & outdoor living space, as well as kitchenette, private gazebo and direct access to the pristine beach.
Strand Residence: 915 sqm 2 storey, 3 bedroom Residence – The perfect tropical escape overlooking splendid views of the Indian Ocean and direct access to the beach. Throughout this spacious hideaway, are stunning details and prominently displayed Balinese art pieces, which graciously welcome guests to a world of exquisite living.
*Package is inclusive of:
- Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Lunch & dinner are exchangeable with IDR 1,000,000 food and beverages credit per person per day (non-cumulative)
- 5 pieces of laundry per person per day (non-cumulative)
- Airport transfer to resort
- 2 PCR swab tests
- 30 days local Covid-19 travel insurance per person
*Subject to change at any time depending on regulations.
The St. Regis Bali Resort provides guests with a seamless journey with worry-free travel arrangements to welcome them back to Bali's Finest Address. For more information and reservation, please email Bali.Reservation@stregis.com, or visit website here https://bit.ly/srbrepatriation.
SOURCE The St. Regis Resort Bali
