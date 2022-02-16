Elevator Control Market will Grow by USD 7.33 Bn|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator control market size is expected to grow by USD 7.33 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period.
The elevator control market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Elevator Control Market size
- Elevator Control Market trends
- Elevator Control Market industry analysis
Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By application, the elevator control market has been segmented into commercial and residential segments. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A considerable number of commercial buildings, including offices, hospitals, and others, utilize elevators due to the large footfall and to offer convenience to their consumers.
By geography, the elevator control market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the elevator control market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company develops a control algorithm to reduce the waiting time for elevators by people.
- Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers PRO4200 professional series that can be managed through WIN-PAK integrated security suite for more advanced features such as elevator control.
- Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - The company offers an elevator that provides inspection and maintenance service on a regular basis to ensure optimum operation of elevators at all times.
Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the elevator control market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the elevator control market during the forecast period.
Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator control market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the elevator control market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the elevator control market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator control market vendors
Elevator Control Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 7.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.83
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 80%
Key consumer countries
China, India, Germany, Japan, and US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nidec Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- SICK AG
- Thames Valley Controls Ltd.
- TK Elevator GmbH
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
