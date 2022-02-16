Elevator Control Market will Grow by USD 7.33 Bn|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator control market size is expected to grow by USD 7.33 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period.

Read our Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to the elevator control market

The elevator control market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the elevator control market has been segmented into commercial and residential segments. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A considerable number of commercial buildings, including offices, hospitals, and others, utilize elevators due to the large footfall and to offer convenience to their consumers.

By geography, the elevator control market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the elevator control market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Hitachi Ltd. - The company develops a control algorithm to reduce the waiting time for elevators by people.

The company develops a control algorithm to reduce the waiting time for elevators by people. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers PRO4200 professional series that can be managed through WIN-PAK integrated security suite for more advanced features such as elevator control.

The company offers PRO4200 professional series that can be managed through WIN-PAK integrated security suite for more advanced features such as elevator control. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - The company offers an elevator that provides inspection and maintenance service on a regular basis to ensure optimum operation of elevators at all times.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the elevator control market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the elevator control market during the forecast period.

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator control market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the elevator control market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elevator control market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator control market vendors

Related Reports:

Escalator Market by Offering and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Elevator Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nidec Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

SICK AG

Thames Valley Controls Ltd.

TK Elevator GmbH

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevator-control-market-will-grow-by-usd-7-33-bntechnavio-301482964.html

SOURCE Technavio