BYUtv Greenlights Season 2 of "Ruby and the Well" Ahead of Series Premiere

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and digital, today announced a second season pickup for its uplifting, magical drama "Ruby and the Well" prior to its premiere. The first two episodes of the first season will debut on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT, with all 10 episodes available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org the same day.

"At BYUtv, we are always looking for the elusive combination of intriguing entertainment that also inspires, and 'Ruby and the Well' delivers on the promise of both elements," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Watching it will make every member of the family want to go out and grant wishes themselves, making the world a better place like Ruby. It has been a wish-come-true collaboration to work with Shaftesbury to develop this show from the minds of the creators of 'Dwight in Shining Armor.'"

"Ruby and the Well" is a family drama that follows the adventures of 14-year-old Ruby O'Reilly as she tries to grant wishes for the residents of the hard-luck rural town of Emerald. On each episode, newcomer Ruby is summoned to a magic wishing well on her dad's property and given a series of mysterious visions that correspond to one of the townsfolk's innermost hopes and dreams. As the newest "keeper" of this magic well, Ruby and new best friends Mina Amani and Sam Price must use smarts and determination to decipher the cryptic clues and "solve" the wish, all while keeping their heroic activities secret from the rest of the town. It takes hard work, a lot of focus and a little luck, but little by little, the weary hearts and broken spirits of the locals are restored, and the newly inspired town starts to pull together and prosper.

The series stars Zoe Wiesenthal ("Charmed," "The 100") as Ruby O'Reilly, along with Kristopher Turner ("Saving Hope," "Good Witch") as Ruby's dad, Daniel O'Reilly; Dylan Kingwell ("A Series of Unfortunate Events," "The Baby-Sitters Club") as Sam Price, Ruby's next door neighbor and friend; Paula Boudreau ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Suits") as Paula Price, Sam's mother; and Joel Oulette ("Trickster," "Monkey Beach") as family friend Ben Taggart; introducing Lina Sennia as Mina Amani, Ruby's social butterfly friend, and Nobahar Dadui as Ava Amani, Mina's mother.

"Ruby and the Well" creators LeeAnne H. Adams and Brian J. Adams are best known as the creators and showrunners of BYUtv's comedy adventure series "Dwight in Shining Armor," which recently aired its fifth and final season. "Dwight In Shining Armor" was picked up by Paramount for international distribution in 2019 and is now airing in 45 countries around the globe.

Suzanne Bolch and John May serve as executive producers and showrunners. They have made kids and family television in the animation, live-action and digital spaces for global audiences, including iconic properties such as "The Magic School Bus" and "Sesame Street." They both serve as industry mentors and are long-time champions of diversity in television so all kids can see themselves represented onscreen. Christina Jennings, also an executive producer, is founder, chairman and CEO of Shaftesbury, a content company known for innovative storytelling and building successful brands, spanning the production of TV, feature film and digital content. "Ruby and the Well" is produced by Shaftesbury ("Life with Derek," "Murdoch Mysteries") for BYUtv.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

