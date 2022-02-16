SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCMP, FLOW, FTSI, and EPAY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
CMC Materials, Inc. CCMP
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. CCMP in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCMP by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CCMP stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CCMP common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $194.01 based upon Entegris' February 16, 2022 closing price of $135.39. If you own CCMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccmp
SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLOW's shareholders will receive $86.50 in cash for each share of FLOW common stock that they hold. If you own FLOW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flow
FTS International, Inc. FTSI
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTS International, Inc. FTSI in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTSI's shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash for each share of FTSI common stock that they hold. If you own FTSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ftsi
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. EPAY
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. EPAY, in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.