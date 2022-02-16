Online Movie Ticketing Service Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Growing Popularity of Global Box Office to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Online Movie Ticketing Service Market by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online movie ticketing services in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The potential growth difference for the online movie ticketing service market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.13 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers - The growing popularity of the global box office will fuel the growth of the online movie ticketing service market size. Filmmakers target the international audience and help the global box office market is gaining more prominence than local or regional box office markets. The global box office encourages the local box offices to produce movies that experiment with genres and themes, thereby attracting more investments. The increasing number of releases of concept movies is also driving the number of cinema screens worldwide, which is fueling the growth of the global online movie ticketing service market.

The will fuel the growth of the online movie ticketing service market size. Filmmakers target the international audience and help the global box office market is gaining more prominence than local or regional box office markets. The global box office encourages the local box offices to produce movies that experiment with genres and themes, thereby attracting more investments. The is also driving the number of cinema screens worldwide, which is fueling the growth of the global online movie ticketing service market. Market Trends - The increased use of mobile applications will be a major trend in the online movie ticketing service market growth during the forecast period. Most of the service providers are developing their mobile applications to provide ease of access to customers. With the growing adoption of mobile devices and an increase in the downloads of mobile apps, a majority of ticket sellers have developed their own apps for booking tickets. Apart from providing multiple offers and discounts to users, these apps offer easy payment options by storing customers' card details for future use. Companies are maintaining a user-friendly platform for both websites and mobile apps to increase the conversion rate.

The will be a major trend in the online movie ticketing service market growth during the forecast period. Most of the service providers are developing their mobile applications to provide ease of access to customers. With the growing adoption of mobile devices and an increase in the downloads of mobile apps, a majority of ticket sellers have developed their own apps for booking tickets. Apart from providing multiple offers and discounts to users, these apps offer easy payment options by storing customers' card details for future use. Companies are maintaining a user-friendly platform for both websites and mobile apps to increase the conversion rate. Market Challenges - The factors such as rising film piracy will challenge market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The online movie ticketing service market report is segmented by Platform (mobile devices and desktops) & Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The online movie ticketing service market share growth by the mobile devices segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Some Companies Mentioned

The online movie ticketing service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new ideas and technologies to compete in the market.



360 Ticketing



Born In Cleveland LLC



Carnival Film and Television Ltd.



Cinemark Holdings Inc.



Comcast Corp.



Novo Cinemas



PVR Ltd.



Tao Piao Piao



VUE INTERNATIONAL



Wanda Group

Online Movie Ticketing Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 360 Ticketing, Born In Cleveland LLC, Carnival Film and Television Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Comcast Corp., Novo Cinemas, PVR Ltd., Tao Piao Piao, VUE INTERNATIONAL, and Wanda Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



