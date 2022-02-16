AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS FOR FY2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") ACQ, a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after the close of markets. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.



Date: March 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Call: 1.888.664.6392 (Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Thursday, March 10, 2022 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (Canada and USA), passcode 632021. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2021-q4-conference-call/

For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group operating 78 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda, Porsche and Acura branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates two used vehicle dealerships supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and four stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 18 collision centres). In 2020, our then dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

