Entergy to report 2021 financial results on Feb. 23

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will report its 2021 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Leo Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, Drew Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and company leaders invite you to listen to a live webcast discussion of Entergy's financial results at 10 a.m. Central time the same day. To access the webcast, visit entergy.com/investors or dial 844-309-6569 and use conference ID 9045016.
The presentation materials will be available on Entergy's website before the market opens on the day of the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available through March 2 on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event.
About Entergy Corporation
Entergy Corporation ETR, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife
SOURCE Entergy Corporation
