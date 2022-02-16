Power Knot Receives Food Digester Order for Services and Support from Carnival UK

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions announced today that it has received multiple food digester orders for spare parts, services, and support from Carnival United Kingdom (CUK).
Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator with a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across ten different cruise line brands such as Costa Cruises, Seabourn, Princess Cruises, Holland America, and Cunard. In 2019, Carnival Corporation tested the LFC biodigester to improve environmental compliance and the disposal of food waste onboard its ships. After extensive third party testing, the LFC biodigester was fully certified and found to be in compliance with all regulations by the CUK legal team. Power Knot has continued to support and supply CUK ships, many of which have been completely outfitted with LFC biodigesters.
"Power Knot is proud to offer service and support to nearly every major cruise ship line," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Our LFC biodigesters have enabled ships to reduce their carbon footprint through a natural process that complies with MARPOL regulations. We continue to offer premier service while researching new innovative solutions such as our fully organic Powerchips Green media for biodigesters."
Despite supply chain issues that have disrupted most high technology industries, Power Knot has remained profitable over the last eight years. Power Knot continues to service all its maritime customers with machines, spare parts, and support.
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen or galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
