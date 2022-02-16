Vubiz Elearning Delivers Brand New Harassment Prevention Courses for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vubiz has won awards for best-in-class harassment training for the past eight years in a row, and they are launching a brand new 2022 Harassment Prevention elearning series. Vubiz president James Rapino says keeping it fresh is a key to their success. "We don't want to offer the same content over and over – every year we get creative and present a brand new course with new features while covering new threats in the workplace."

Vubiz's interactive modern courses include all the latest mandates and feature branching, live video, live narrator, animated video, interactive questions and quizzes, knowledge checks, and real-work scenarios. Vubiz offers different courses for supervisors and employees and within those courses offers role-based learning experiences to best address all risks. This feature is also recommended by the Department of Justice as best practice.

Vubiz harassment courses cover every state in the United States and every province in Canada, including covering the latest laws in Illinois, New York, California, and with English, French or Spanish versions.

There's no other elearning solution that covers all jurisdictions in the U.S. – including provinces in Canada. Vubiz courses are constantly monitored for legislative changes and seamlessly updated in real time without any interference to the learner.

