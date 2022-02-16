Car Shoppers Can Finance a New 2022 RAV4 at 2.49% APR for 60 Months in Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lake Charles Toyota, an automotive dealership in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has a special offer for financing the 2022 Toyota RAV4. Customers who qualify for the offer can finance the 2022 RAV4 at 2.49% APR for 60 months. The offer includes 60 monthly payments of $17.74 for every $1,000 financed. Interested parties can check their eligibility for the offer through Toyota Financial Services (TFS), available at Lake Charles Toyota. This special offer on the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is valid until Feb. 28, 2022.
In addition to the offer on the 2022 Toyota RAV4, the dealership has several other offers on various Toyota models. Individuals can check them out at the dealership's website and then make an informed decision. At Lake Charles Toyota, car shoppers can also trade their old vehicles at a fair market price. They can check the estimated value of their trade here.
To learn more about the exclusive offer on the 2022 Toyota RAV4, interested parties can contact Lake Charles Toyota by dialing 337-419-2993. They can also visit the dealership at 3905 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Media Contact
Scott Waldrop, Lake Charles Toyota, 337-426-1691, swaldrop@lctoyotaoutlook.onmicrosoft.com
SOURCE Lake Charles Toyota
