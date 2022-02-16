GoodLeap Announces Closing of 12th Securitization

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-1, a securitization sponsored by Goldman Sachs. The securitization is backed by approximately $305 million principal balance of residential solar and sustainable home improvement loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The weighted average yield on the securitization was 2.92% and the securitization received ratings from Fitch Ratings Agency and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. All of the bonds were at least 4X oversubscribed with 22 unique investors participating.
"We are pleased to begin 2022 with another oversubscribed securitization. Investor demand continues to be strong for the high-quality loans originated on our platform, demonstrating the market's appetite for clean-energy assets that perform," said Tanguy Serra, GoodLeap's President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer
Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $450 billion annual market opportunity in the United States. GoodLeap leverages its deep expertise in technology and data to make these sustainable home upgrades more accessible for homeowners who are looking to have a positive impact on the planet. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is accessed by more than 18,000 sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap works with credit unions, insurance companies, banks and asset managers and has provided more than $11 billion of solar loans and other home efficiency loans through its platform since 2018, empowering over 320,000 homeowners to take steps that reduce their carbon footprint.
About GoodLeap
GoodLeap is America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a technology-driven financing experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. The company's proprietary point-of-sale platform is actively used by more than 18,000 home improvement professionals, creating an efficient channel for financial institutions to deploy capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $11 billion financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.
Contact: press@goodleap.com
SOURCE GoodLeap
