ENLIGHTENED WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Enlightened Dispensary of Schaumburg, Illinois have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777.
"This company's management tried everything in their power to dissuade these workers from organizing," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "They hired overpriced union avoidance consultants who went into areas that they were not authorized to enter, in violation of state law. They held mandatory meetings where they sought to intimidate workers into voting against union representation. They fired two people. Still, in the end these workers stood strong because they know that the Teamsters are the best choice to turn cannabis jobs into careers."
The location is the sixth cannabis dispensary to join Local 777 since November of last year. Zach Macarus and Ami Schneider both voted in favor of unionizing.
"Anyone and everyone deserves a proper living wage, good benefits and a voice," Macarus said. "This is especially true in a strictly controlled and profitable industry like cannabis."
"We demand dignity and respect in our workplace," Schneider said. "We are knowledgeable and valuable – both to our company and the cannabis industry as a whole. We deserve a living wage and job security."
Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.
