ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

by PRNewswire
February 16, 2022 5:05 PM | 7 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the February 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of February 24, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 28, 2022.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.07023

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.01144

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.01046

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.02095

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.02603

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.01315

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.07704

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.07819

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.02361

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF

FCCB

0.02910

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core
Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.02021

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond
ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.00594

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income
ETF

FCMI

0.01228

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.00456

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $201 billion in assets under management (as at February 15, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c7268.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesDividendsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.