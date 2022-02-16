EnLink Midstream Files 2021 Annual Report

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC (EnLink) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com by clicking the "Investors" tab, then "Financial Information," and then "Annual Reports." Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC. Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.
Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com
