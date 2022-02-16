iA Financial Corporation Inc. Announces the Payment of a Dividend on Its Common Shares and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Announces the Payment of a Dividend on Its Preferred Shares

QUEBEC, Feb. 16, 2022 The Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. IAG announced today the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.6250 per outstanding common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the same as the previous quarter. This dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022, to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. reminds common shareholders who wish to enrol in iA Financial Corporation Inc.'s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan ("DRIP") that they must do so no later than 4:00 p.m. on February 25, 2022, in order to reinvest the next dividend. To enrol, go to the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Dividends section. Please note that the common shares issued under the DRIP will be purchased on the secondary market and that no discount will apply.
In addition, the Board of Directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. IAF announced today:
- The payment of a dividend of $0.2875 per Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Share – Series B. This dividend is payable in cash on March 31, 2022, to preferred shareholders of record at March 4, 2022.
- The payment of a dividend of $0.2360625 per Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Share – Series G. This dividend is payable in cash on March 31, 2022, to preferred shareholders of record at March 4, 2022.
- The payment of a dividend of $0.3000 per Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Share – Series I. This dividend is payable in cash on March 31, 2022, to preferred shareholders of record at March 4, 2022.
For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial or territorial tax legislation, all dividends paid by iA Financial Corporation Inc. on its common shares and by Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. on its preferred shares are eligible dividends.
About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).
iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
SOURCE iA Financial Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.