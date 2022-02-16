LUNDIN GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON REGIONAL EXPLORATION DRILLING

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. LUG (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update on the completed 2021 regional exploration drilling program of the Suarez pull-apart basin ("the Basin") and a preview of the 2022 program, which is now underway. The Basin is interpreted to be a 16 kilometre-long geological structure trending south from Fruta del Norte, the Company's high grade operating gold mine in south-eastern Ecuador. PDF version.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "The 2021 program continued to support and further strengthen our position that buried Fruta del Norte style deposits occur within the southern Basin. Exploration of the southern Basin has been challenging due to the topography and the thickness of the cover rocks, with this part of the Basin being roughly 20 km2 in area and mostly covered by post-mineral lithologies. With the results of the 2021 program, the 2022 program is underway and will continue to evaluate further south along both margins of the Basin."

2021 Program

Two target areas were drilled for a total of 11,136 m in 2021: the Barbasco anomaly along the eastern margin of the Basin, and Puente-Princesa along the western Basin margin (see Figure 1). While drilling in 2021 only intersected relatively narrow, low grade vein mineralization, the drilling has been very encouraging as it has confirmed that gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids circulated in the southern Basin at the same time as Fruta del Norte was forming further north. The program has advanced the Company's understanding of the southern Basin and provided direction for the 2022 program, which will move into completely covered areas with the aim of locating areas where mineralizing fluid flow was more focused.

At Barbasco, 5,387 m were completed in six drill holes (see Tables 1 and 2 for Barbasco drilling information). Drilling at the target intersected zones of epithermal related alteration and multiple narrow (< 2 m wide), widely spaced epithermal quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins in the Santiago Formation (the host rock of Fruta del Norte), andesites and sediments. Most of the veins are anomalous in gold and silver and the epithermal pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony. In the overlying Suarez (basin fill) sediments, broad intervals of marcasite alteration with epithermal pathfinder geochemistry were intersected. The veining and alteration increase to the south, with the interpretation that there is a component of lateral flow from this direction.

At Puente-Princesa, a total of 5,749 m was drilled in six holes (see Tables 1 and 3 for Puente Princesa drilling information). Initial interpretations of the results are as follows:

Drilling intersected a thick sequence of cover rocks, followed by Santiago Formation that was often hydrothermally altered and brecciated. Broad zones of the Santiago Formation are anomalous in the key epithermal pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony, but only narrow and low-grade gold intervals were intersected, with a best intercept of 10 m at 0.46 g/t Au.





at 0.46 g/t Au. Mineralized (epithermal) clasts associated with some assay grades in the Suarez conglomerate were found but contain less epithermal marcasite than Barbasco, with the interpretation that the mineralization in this part of the Basin is part of an earlier (early or pre-basin) epithermal system.

2022 Program

The aim of the 2022 program is to find buried "Fruta del Norte" type epithermal gold-silver systems in the southern Basin. Using the alteration and epithermal pathfinder geochemistry of the Suarez sediment as a vector, exploration drilling is now focussed on areas completely covered by post-mineral rocks.

The Barbasco south area has been prioritized as a target area with access track and drill platform construction underway. This untested part of the Basin margin is approximately 3 km long, is completely covered and is upslope from the Puma surface epithermal clasts (of unknown origin) (see Figure 1 for location of Puma target area).

At the Puente-Princesa target, drilling is underway, with two drill rigs currently turning, testing for buried mineralization along the western Basin margin.

Background

The Basin has similar lithologies, alteration, geochemistry and structure to that around the Fruta del Norte deposit at its northern end. Significantly, there are very large areas of epithermal related marcasite alteration, highly anomalous in the epithermal pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony within the Basin sediments. This is interpreted to have originated from epithermal systems that discharged fluid into the Basin and is a distinct feature around the Fruta del Norte deposit. Although surface exposures of this alteration in the southern Basin are limited by the cover rocks, drilling at Puma (in 2017/18) and Barbasco (2021) has delineated very extensive areas of epithermal marcasite. Formed in unconsolidated sediment during the Jurassic period, this alteration has a component of lateral flow from the source epithermal system.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Leary, MAusIMM CP(Geo), a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QAQC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2021, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Figure 1: Map of Drill hole locations

Table 1: Collar Locations of Drill Holes

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) BAR-2021-001 Barbasco 777420 9574023 1670 90 -45 1031.7 BAR-2021-002 Barbasco 777742 9574002 1699 90 -45 1007 BAR-2021-003 Barbasco 777899 9573603 1803 90 -45 983 BAR-2021-004 Barbasco 778131 9573497 1908 90 -45 854 BAR-2021-005 Barbasco 778140 9573298 1947 90 -45 743 BAR-2021-006 Barbasco 778243 9573100 1980 90 45 768 PCS-2021-007 Puente-Princesa 775400 9573744 1536 270 -60 596.9 PCS-2021-008 Puente-Princesa 775808 9573772 1540 270 -60 687 PCS-2021-009 Puente-Princesa 776191 9573480 1570 270 -70 1031 PCS-2021-010 Puente-Princesa 776497 9572456 1603 270 -75 1291 PCS-2021-011 Puente-Princesa 776497 9572456 1603 270 -50 1271 PCS-2021-012 Puente-Princesa 775685 9574661 1540 270 -45 872

Table 2: Barbasco Drill Results (>0.1 g/t Au)









Grade Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) As (ppm) Sb (ppm) BAR-2021-001 449.00 451.00 2.00 0.17 9 0.6

716.00 718.00 2.00 0.19 26 1.1 BAR-2021-002 772.20 774.00 1.80 0.18 63 0.8

867.00 872.00 5.00 0.24 34 0.9 BAR-2021-003 110.70 112.50 1.80 0.24 27 0.5

140.00 142.00 2.00 0.11 187 1.2

166.00 168.00 2.00 0.15 90 0.6

261.00 263.00 2.00 0.11 150 1.5

279.40 280.00 0.60 1.59 127 1.4

532.00 534.00 2.00 0.24 27 1.5

743.00 744.55 1.55 0.11 74 1.2

886.20 887.00 0.80 0.14 69 2.2

940.50 941.50 1.00 0.17 78 3.3 BAR-2021-004 147.00 149.00 2.00 0.10 759 33.8

191.00 193.00 2.00 0.12 27 4.3

195.00 197.00 2.00 0.10 45 5.4

203.00 205.00 2.00 0.15 101 6.8

324.25 327.25 3.00 0.12 187 3.1

329.25 331.25 2.00 0.23 350 6.5

477.00 478.00 1.00 0.28 81 1.5

522.00 523.00 1.00 0.10 139 2.2

580.50 581.50 1.00 0.10 125 0.8

589.40 591.25 1.85 0.12 95 1.1

636.00 637.00 1.00 0.11 86 1.7

664.50 665.50 1.00 0.14 28 0.7

676.50 678.50 2.00 0.12 122 0.5

684.50 685.70 1.20 0.17 88 1.3

698.00 702.00 4.00 0.23 46 0.5

713.00 714.50 1.50 0.12 90 0.7

733.35 735.00 1.65 0.13 54 0.5

741.10 742.00 0.90 0.13 88 1.8

758.00 760.15 2.15 0.14 61 0.7

802.00 804.70 2.70 0.31 14 0.6 BAR-2021-005 98.00 100.00 2.00 0.10 54 2.1

136.00 138.00 2.00 0.14 181 3.3

404.00 406.00 2.00 0.10 78 4.5

443.00 445.00 2.00 0.10 4 0.8

476.00 478.00 2.00 0.16 119 1.4

493.00 495.00 2.00 0.10 125 1.0

498.50 501.50 3.00 0.14 14 0.6

533.35 534.40 1.05 0.20 178 1.0

550.50 551.50 1.00 0.14 4 0.5

566.45 568.00 1.55 0.39 45 2.0

577.00 579.00 2.00 0.23 7 0.5

587.18 587.65 0.47 0.74 118 2.6

590.50 592.50 2.00 0.12 15 0.7

629.20 632.00 2.80 0.14 29 1.1

634.00 636.00 2.00 0.12 15 0.4

639.00 641.00 2.00 0.49 11 0.7

650.00 652.00 2.00 0.27 8 0.6

664.00 666.00 2.00 1.11 16 0.4

674.00 676.00 2.00 0.38 13 0.8

694.00 695.30 1.30 0.15 85 0.9

741.00 743.00 2.00 0.10 23 0.7 BAR-2021-006 139.50 141.00 1.50 0.36 33 1.7

320.00 322.00 2.00 0.15 66 4.7

350.00 353.00 3.00 0.13 63 3.6

361.00 363.00 2.00 0.83 4 1.2

367.00 369.00 2.00 0.10 2 0.5

371.30 375.00 3.70 0.16 15 0.5

381.00 383.00 2.00 0.11 19 1.1

399.00 401.00 4.00 0.23 31 0.6

493.25 493.48 0.23 0.10 54 0.6

592.10 593.10 1.00 0.12 42 0.3

702.00 703.00 1.00 0.15 65 2.1

708.00 709.00 1.00 0.11 88 3.2

Intervals are calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off.

Table 3: Puente Princesa Drill Results (>0.1 g/t Au)









Grade Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) As (ppm) Sb (ppm) PCS-2021-007 28.00 30.00 2.00 0.11 4 0.3

56.00 62.00 6.00 0.43 7 0.8

254.00 260.00 6.00 0.15 29 0.8 PCS-2021-008 280.00 281.00 1.00 0.12 16 0.4 PCS-2021-009 631.00 643.00 12.00 0.15 78 15.2

665.00 667.00 2.00 0.14 23 2.6

671.00 681.00 10.00 0.46 51 4.4

882.00 884.00 2.00 0.10 97 3.7

888.00 890.00 2.00 0.24 9 1.5

973.00 977.00 4.00 0.14 154 1.3

1000.00 1001.00 1.00 0.36 63 1.4 PCS-2021-010 532.00 534.00 2.00 0.10 116 2.4

691.50 692.50 1.00 0.76 40 2.2

1047.00 1049.00 2.00 0.22 630 3.0

1207.50 1209.50 2.00 0.17 960 3.3 PCS-2021-011 1042.00 1043.00 1.00 0.22 374 6.2

1045.00 1046.00 1.00 0.23 285 2.7

1047.00 1048.00 1.00 0.25 740 7.6

1110.00 1112.00 2.00 0.57 70 1.0

1249.40 1250.80 1.40 0.10 342 1.5 PCS-2021-012 169.00 172.00 3.00 0.20 173 1.0

247.50 248.50 1.00 0.13 73 1.5

266.44 269.50 3.06 0.17 302 2.7

382.00 384.00 2.00 0.10 8 0.3

Intervals are calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off.

