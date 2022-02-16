ProBand Sports Industries, Inc. Ranks Among Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBand Sports announced today that they were included in MedTech Outlook's annual listing of top 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing orthopedic solutions and impacting the industry.
"It's very rewarding to see MedTech Outlook recognize our efforts," said Justin Fareed, president of ProBand Sports. "We're on a mission to revolutionize pain management and help those with Repetitive Stress Injuries get back to their active lives."
ProBand Sports, known for products like the BandIT, not only provides non-surgical treatment options for those with injuries, but also seeks to prevent injuries before they happen. MedTech Outlook Ranked the Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in 2021 in their latest issue.
For nearly 30 years, ProBand® Sports Industries, Inc. has been the industry leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative products which are designed to assist in the relief of pain and prevent Repetitive Stress Injuries. Developed by world renowned Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Doctor, Dr. Donald Fareed, their products include: the popular BandIT® and BandIT XM® for the forearm which have helped tens of thousands of people suffering from Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis), Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis), and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome; their KneedIT® and KneedIT XM® for knee pain relief from Chondromalacia, Runner's Knee, Jumper's Knee and Osteoarthritis which affect millions of people worldwide; and the Ankle BandIT® that assists in relief for people with Chronic Ankle Sprains, Tendinitis, Arthritis, and Bursitis. For more information, visit www.ProBand.com.
SOURCE Pro Band Sports Industries, Inc.
