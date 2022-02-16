Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel Launches New Website

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website. Panitch's new website demonstrates its modern, dynamic team of intellectual property lawyers and the services of the boutique law firm.

"We wanted to update the website, so it better reflected what we do for our clients and this new website does just that," said Panitch Schwarze partner Martin Belisario. "The firm worked diligently to create an excellent platform that our clients and prospective clients can use to get more information about our us, our services, and intellectual property law."

The website was designed to maximize readability and accessibility, with a home page that allows users to easily navigate to sections describing the firm, members of the team, services offered by the firm, news, and a blog offering commentary on recent developments in intellectual property law.

Users are also able to access an overview of the different forms of expertise Panitch Schwarze offers its clients - the new website highlights some of the industries the team has real expertise working with, which include biotech and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, telecommunications, consumer goods and retail, electronics, fintech, and industrial equipment.

The website was designed by 3Seeds Marketing, Design, & Interactive, a marketing agency based in Schnecksville, PA that specializes in website development and other digital marketing efforts.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing, and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names, and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.



